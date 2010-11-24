You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Flashback: ‘A World of Difference’

By Archer Brown

That’s what the T-shirts say, and it looks like something or someplace is due for a clean-up. The Reporter’s archives are completely silent about the who, what and when. Can anyone fill in the blanks? If so, let Archer know at 749-1000, extension, 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.