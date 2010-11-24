Enter the organized chaos of firefighting





You enter a smoke-filled room in an unfamiliar house. You see nothing but a swirling cloud of smoke. Above the sounds of your own Darth Vader-like breathing, you hear distant, abrupt yelling, walkie-talkies blaring, wood splintering, the thumping and dragging of a body being jerked along the floor as a helmeted figure crawls into view lugging a victim.





“Grab the effing hose!” someone yells from within the miasma.

Your instinct is to flee, to run back out the way you came in, to get to open air and safety.

At least that was my instinct when I participated in a simulated fire exercise conducted by the Shelter Island Fire Department last month at the old Tuttle house on South Ferry Road.

I witnessed the drill, from inside and out, as a newcomer to the dangers and challenges the firefighters face in preparing to attack the real thing — a fully involved structural fire, which they expect to experience one or two times a year.

The scene of a fire “can usually be described as organized chaos,” said safety officer Clint Corbett, who conducted the drill. Chaos it proved to be and during a debriefing of the successes and failures of the drill, Chief William Rowland used a more colorful expression to describe it (not for verbatim publication): a cluster of problems to be overcome, one on top of the other. Some things went right, others went wrong and one overexerted volunteer needed medical attention, but valuable lessons were learned during the exercise.

“To the lay person looking in, they’ll have no idea what’s going on,” said Mr. Corbett, a professional New York City firefighter and a volunteer for the Island department. “But for everything that’s happening, there is reason for it, there’s a purpose for it and there’s a methodology to it.”

Mr. Corbett arrived early to start the simulated fire while I was at the Center firehouse being outfitted with about 30 pounds of gear — boots and fireproof pants (all of one piece for quick donning), a heavy-duty coat (it was white, the color for chiefs, which subjected me to some teasing), a helmet and liner along with a self-contained breathing pack. I also carried a digital recorder, clipped to my coat to capture sounds and conversations.

Will Anderson, the department’s senior captain and my guide for the drill, called the breathing pack I would use a dinosaur.





Newer packs are lighter, he said, and include a significant technological improvement: a tracking device. “Say a three-man team went in and two came out. We don’t know where the other guy is. Now we can lock into his pack. That’s brand new to the Fire Department … now, if a fireman goes down, you aren’t searching for another victim.”





Mr. Anderson added, “We try to stay together, stay away from the cowboy stuff.”

At the Tuttle house, Mr. Corbett had already turned on a smoke machine near the front door, and by the time we arrived, smoke was billowing from the soffits beneath the eaves of the old two-story structure.

“Obviously we’re not allowed to actually burn anything anymore” — the house was slated for demolition, which happened last week, but state air quality regulations now prohibit the burning of houses for fire training. “To simulate fire, I have garbage cans that I’m going to put flares in. The smoke from the flares is toxic,” he warned.

We had been talking about the drill behind the house, casually, but it was time to go in.

I was holding my face mask and the attached hose to my oxygen tank. “Should I put this thing on?”

“That depends on how much you like breathing,” Mr. Anderson responded.

I was fully equipped by the time Chief Rowland arrived at the scene.

“This is why old guys like me and Clint keep the young guys fresh — so we don’t have to do this,” he said of the heavy gear worn by those entering the structure.

The view through the mask and the respirator’s sound at every exhalation added to the sense of entering a different world, walking into a doorway as smoke billowed out of it.

“Normally when we enter a burning building we’re going to want to stay low,” Mr. Corbett said. The heat is high and the heat radiates downward. So you might hear me yelling at guys when we’re in there, ‘Get down, Get down’ …”

“… Or you’re dead,” Mr. Anderson concluded the thought. As if on queue, a wailing alarm sounded from my pack. It goes on alert when the wearer hasn’t moved in a while, which could mean a downed firefighter. Chief Rowland had showed me earlier that jiggling the pack stops the alarm, sending the message that you’re still functioning. The sequence — an alarm followed by a body jiggle — became a surreal song and dance for the day.

While smoke and fire sources, as well as victims (200-pound dummies) are simulated in fire drills, the dangers of heat and the risk of a burn cannot be, Mr. Corbett said.

“When we go around the corner here, what do you see?” he asked as we went down the hallway.

“Nothing,” I said.





He handed me a thermal imaging camera — its vertical handle supports a detector and display screen that shows the holder any heat sources in front of him. “The lighter the color, the hotter the object,” he said. I could see his ghost-like silhouette.





Mr. Anderson carried a flashlight. “You’re going to see that with the flashlight you get no benefit whatsoever,” Mr. Corbett said. “Like using your high beams in a snow storm — you turn them on — the light just comes right back at you.”

The department owns only a few thermal cameras, so firefighters must not become dependent on them. “The guys are learning very well the ways to negotiate around a building that you don’t know by using your other senses,” Mr. Corbett said. “You stay low, you always keep your hand on the wall so you don’t lose your bearing. What are you looking for? You’re feeling for windows, you’re feeling for radiators. Why radiators? Radiators are usually below windows, right? So without being able to see a window you’ll know there’s a window there.”

They also pick up on acoustics. “When you walk into a room and you’re stomping your feet, you hear an echo — that’s a big room. In a hallway you’ll hear the sound travel.”

“If you think you’re in a hallway, you reach out your arms. If there are walls on both sides, it’s a hallway,” Mr. Anderson added.

“Now get down low,” Mr. Corbett said, and we went on all fours. A professional was guiding us, but in a completely unknown house, crawling firefighters are advised to swing a leg out to feel for openings in the floor.

“You can see the detail on the floor now. You can’t see that standing up.” So in addition to avoiding heat, firefighters stay low to improve visibility.

We eventually reached a staircase, which was barely visible on the thermal camera. We crawled upstairs, past a spot where Mr. Corbett would set up one of the fire sources, and then down the hallway to a second, very small, strange staircase. Those Darth Vader breathing noises were coming a bit faster.

Mr. Anderson led the way, backing down the very narrow stairs, which curved to the right like a spiral staircase and then changed directions, as if we were going through a funhouse. After reaching the first floor, we moved through increasingly lighter smoke. Exiting the house and walking upright in bright sunshine was a relief.

“Now you used about a half a cylinder of air,” Mr. Corbett said after examining my pack, “and you can see how long we were inside there” — a little over five minutes.

“It was a little unnerving,” I said. “It wasn’t the weight of the pack so much as trying to keep myself calm. I don’t know how you’d deal with it if you’re trying to make time” to save a life or a structure.

“It’s practice,” Mr. Corbett responded. “It’s just practice.”

While we waited for the fire crews to arrive and get that practice, Mr. Corbett explained some of the steps they would take.

“Now, when we go in, we do two types of searches, a primary and a secondary. A primary search is very quick, we’re looking for obvious signs of life and we’re looking for the fire. The secondary is when fires are found and knocked down and you can spend more time and detail looking for things. You’ll hear a transmission on the radio: ‘Primary search is being conducted, primary search is negative.’”

“Basically what you saw is what the first search team is going to see,” Mr. Anderson explained. But unlike my tour, “They’re looking for victims, they’re carrying tools and ropes and whatever else on top of dealing with just getting through the smoke. It gets pretty intense.”

During the primary search, are there certain parts of the house you check first? I asked.

“Every house is different but some things are common … Usually when you find victims they’re going to be right by the door or close to the door” if they don’t quite make it, he added.

“When you can’t breath an atmosphere, your brain switches off and you go into primal survival instincts. All you can think of is ‘Air, air, air,’ and everything else shuts down. Hopefully you’re never going to know that feeling.”

“One of the hardest things for a fireman to learn in all this stuff is to not freak out,” Mr. Anderson added.

“It’s important that we get the young guys trained,” he said, “because the number one killer of firefighters is heart attack. Guys like us get in there — it’s hot, we’re breathing heavy, working harder than we’re used to working. And smack, I’m a victim.” That’s another good reason to follow the OSHA buddy system guideline of “two in, two out,” Mr. Corbett said.

It is a rule but there’s more to it, Mr. Anderson added: “It’s a really freaky place to be by yourself.”

“That’s one of the biggest things we have to get the new guys over, is that fear you go through, the disorientation, your dependability on outside air … it all works together to get you into a kind of weird state of mind, especially at first. It will bug you out.”

Mr. Corbett ran through his preparations for the simulated fire: two trash cans with flares upstairs and one downstairs. When the search team finds the fire, they call (via radio) to the hose team to direct the line to put water on the fire.

“If they stretch the line to the second floor before they find fire on the first floor, we have a problem. Now there’s fire underneath them. They’re getting broiled, they don’t know it yet, but they’re getting broiled.”

“So it’s very important that the search team notifies the hose line and the incident commander, which would be Willie in this case, the chief, where the fire is and what’s being done to get it out.” The chief remains outside the structure, monitoring all aspects of the response. “The chief will know if there’s water on the fire if he’s paying attention. The smoke lightens up or darkens down, depending on what’s burning.”

“The search guys — I kind of hate to say it, I don’t want the primary search guys to hear this — but they’re the ones going in the barest,” Mr. Anderson said. “The guys going in with the hose lines, they have a way out with water … if all of a sudden it gets really bad, they can follow that line out. The search guys … don’t have all that. That’s probably the roughest of the jobs.”

He knows the risks and the fear. Mr. Anderson worked primary search when he first joined the department in the 1990s. “My first interior attack was the Sag Harbor fire.” The Emporium Hardware store caught fire Easter morning 1994, threatening other shops on Main Street. Nearby fire departments, 20 in all, were called in to assist. “I came over that bridge and I looked at that fire, and it was shooting probably 150 feet out of the top of the hardware store and about a quarter of the block was on fire with it. I was a young buck then. Young bucks work interior, and that’s that.” After 16 years, he has not forgotten the feeling.

Now he monitors younger volunteers on the search teams and knows when they’re getting into trouble. “You can hear it on the radio. All of a sudden you hear the ‘who-who-who-who-who,’” of accelerated breathing.

“The more you do it, the more you get used to it,” but, “as soon as you think you’ve got it, something happens to bring you back down” and put a certain fear back into you, he said.

How many volunteers do you send in for a primary search?

“It depends on who shows up here,” Mr. Anderson said. “For us, optimum is three men on a hose and a two-man search so we have to have five guys to show up just to do that. Then you’ve got people running the pump. The chiefs are always there. So we’ve got to have 10 men show up to effectively fight a fire the way we want to.

“If there’s not enough, we might have to go in with a hose during the search,” he said, adding that usually by the time the chief reports a working structure fire, “the manpower shortage will be over very quickly.” When word goes out of a real emergency, the firefighters want to do their job.

“One of the things the chief has to do, and it’s a very difficult job, is manage his resources, which we have limited here,” Mr. Corbett said. “In the city where I work, we always know what we have going into it. Everyone knows his job at the beginning of the tour, everyone knows who is going to be there. But here we don’t have that.”

“The other thing is that we don’t have one specific job we as individual firefighters can focus on,” Mr. Anderson added. “As senior captain, I’m usually covering an exposure for the chief, or I’m an extra set of eyes for the chief. But here on Shelter Island, he could turn around and say, ‘Hey Will. I know you haven’t done it in 10 years but you’re on search.’ Everybody has to know everybody’s job.”

“And you never know who you’re going in with,” he added, whether this new guy on your team is going to look after you. “But I’ll tell you this group of young bucks we’ve got, they’re aces,” he said.

As it approaches drill time, the radio interrupts the conversation. “Shelter Island you’re being dispatched on a signal 13-30 fire, time is 1003 hours. All Shelter Island units: There’s heavy smoke, heavy smoke coming out of the back of the building.”

How the crews arrive is important, too. “A consideration here on Shelter Island is that you don’t want to bum- rush the scene with every truck you have and not know what’s going on,” Mr. Anderson said. “You end up with trucks blocking the way to water if you’re not careful.” The Fire Department typically arrives with 5,000 gallons of tanker water, enough to buy them about 15 minutes of firefighting before the draft and pumper trucks are set up to draw from the nearest water source.

The trucks arrived in an orderly fashion, accompanied by a Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance team.

Many things happened at once during the initial response: setting up the drafting truck along a nearby bulkhead, chiefs instructing crewmen where to attack, the first efforts to break down a door Mr. Corbett had nailed shut 12 ways to Sunday, “something we very seldom drill on,” he said during preparations.

There was a din to the entire scene. Truck engines and pumps running, the attack team hacking at the door, radio noises, shouting.

“Are you ready to rock and roll?” Chief Rowland asked. It was time to go back in and see how the firefighters were handling Mr. Corbett’s simulation. “If we’re in there too long and you get bugged out, just punch the hell out of me and we’ll get out,” Mr. Anderson had assured me. So, to the rhythm of my measured breathing, I crawled back into the chaos.



