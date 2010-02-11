Election Day 2010 Tim Bishop Randy Altschuler Marc Alessi Dan Losquadro Ken LaValle









With 19 percent of polling stations reporting, Congressman Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) has a 5 percent lead over Republican challenger Randy Altschuler of St. James in New York’s 1st District race.

In the local race for Assembly, Republican challenger Dan Losquadro of Shoreham has just a 13 vote lead over incumbent Marc Alessi (D-Shoreham) with 14 percent of election districts reporting. These totals do not include write-in votes.

Longtime Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), meanwhile, has a 33 percent lead over challenger Jennifer Maertz (D-Rocky Point) with 18 percent of the polls in his district counted.

With one of four polling stations reporting, a proposition to extend the town supervisor’s term from two to four years received just 14 percent of votes. A proposition to extend the town highway superintendent’s term from 2 to 4 years received just 21 percent of votes.