You’re viewing an archive piece

News

Election Day 2010 Tim Bishop Randy Altschuler Marc Alessi Dan Losquadro Ken LaValle

By admin


TROY GUSTAVSON PHOTO Neighbors don't always have the same opinions.


With 19 percent of polling stations reporting, Congressman Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) has a 5 percent lead over Republican challenger Randy Altschuler of St. James in New York’s 1st District race.
In the local race for Assembly, Republican challenger Dan Losquadro of Shoreham has just a 13 vote lead over incumbent Marc Alessi (D-Shoreham) with 14 percent of election districts reporting. These totals do not include write-in votes.
Longtime Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), meanwhile, has a 33 percent lead over challenger Jennifer Maertz (D-Rocky Point) with 18 percent of the polls in his district counted.
With one of four polling stations reporting, a proposition to extend the town supervisor’s term from two to four years received just 14 percent of votes. A proposition to extend the town highway superintendent’s term from 2 to 4 years received just 21 percent of votes.