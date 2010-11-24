Editorial: Thankfully entering the holiday season

Gratitude is a commodity that often runs short. It was all but non-existent in this year’s particularly negative political campaigns. The final election results are not yet in, but, thankfully, the attack ads are over. All but absent from them was the notion of being grateful for an opportunity to serve — that message could not compete against the push for political demonization.

Having Thanksgiving follow this other season is fortuitous timing for the American psyche. The gravy and cranberry sauce may help wash away the aftertaste of partisan politics, at least until the next session of Congress begins. With the refreshed perspective that comes with the holiday, we might take a little time to think on the good fortune of living in this country and particularly on Shelter Island.

Here in this community, gratitude is the grease that keeps the cogs turning within the Island’s own idiosyncratic machinery. So many of our vital services are provided by volunteers — our ambulance crews from the local chapter of the American Red Cross and our volunteer firefighters top among them. The Island is unique in many ways but none more crucial to our identity as a community than these two groups. On Shelter Island, we take care of each other, particularly in a time of extreme need.

We are served by the only all-volunteer Red Cross EMT group in the country and a bay-drafting Fire Department risking life and limb when called into action.

The spirit and selflessness inherent in this volunteerism is too easily taken for granted. We had a letter this summer from a resident who was disturbed by the fire siren on a mild night when his windows were open. He made an argument, a valid one on a technical level, that the siren is outdated by modern technological standards.

That siren is a reminder that our friends, neighbors and co-workers are on call for us 24/7. It heralds not only the service of firefighters but of an ambulance team that is on site for every drill and real fire. What these volunteers do is no cake-walk. The training alone is a significant contribution of time and energy. Most of them work full-time jobs, some more than one. They are not paid for their life-saving services; instead, they lose time at work to it and may live with a smaller paycheck because of it.

This week’s story on a Shelter Island Fire Department drill highlights the difficulties and dangers these volunteers face. Even in practicing to serve, they take risks we seldom contemplate.

For our first responders’ mental toughness, their personal sacrifices and their commitment to serving their neighbors, we are truly thankful.