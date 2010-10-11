Editorial: Because math matters

Next time you hear a kid whining about learning math, offer these two examples of how important it is.

No one double-checked numbers on the summary table for the town’s 2011 budget, so a levy with essentially no tax increase was touted at the time the Town Board set a public hearing on its finances. Last week, a mathematically sound table yielded a 10 percent levy increase. After another run at the numbers, it is back down to single digits. The bottom line is that we had no bottom line until after a public hearing on the budget.

Islanders woke up on the morning after Election Day to two sets of results for the town justice race, one from local poll watchers and one from the Suffolk County Board of Elections, whose numbers simply didn’t add up. But because the mistake was not found in-house, the county won’t change the numbers it posted prior to a full recanvassing of the vote.

Why should we have faith in any of the county’s contested election results?