Editorial: A coastal zone law makes sense for Island

When Alex Zagoreos proposed rebuilding the only house on the First Causeway to Little Ram Island in early 2010, many residents called for fragile coastal areas to be protected. They found next to nothing in the town code to help them — only a requirement that property owners apply for a special permit from the Zoning Board. The criteria for the permit included one local standard, an ambiguous one stipulating that “the structure, use or operation under consideration is appropriate and suitable to an area designated as an undeveloped coastal barrier.”

With the past threat of a development of houses on stilts, proposed in 2006 and reintroduced in 2008 on 10 acres of the First Causeway, the need for meaningful criteria to protect it and similar areas is real.

After an extended moratorium on coastal construction and task force meetings to address the issue, the Town Board is ready to air a proposed chapter of town code to regulate development of what it now calls the Coastal Barrier Resource Zone.

The proposed law is detailed and technical, specifying guidelines not only for house footprint and height but for septic and water systems. In short, this law embodies the strictest construction rules imposed anywhere on Shelter Island.

That is as it should be. No other portions of the Island are as prone to weather damage or as tenuous in their ability to support residential use. While the details of the law may need tweaking, and its practical implications on existing lots must be explored, the intent and scope of the law are sound.

Does the law reduce the ability of some property owners to develop? Most likely it will. But sometimes the government needs to protect the environment, and also its citizenry from their own folly in trying to build in a place that nature never intended.