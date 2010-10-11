Early deadlines for next week's reporter

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and the Reporter will go to press early the week of November 22.

Please make submissions for the November 25 issue according to the schedule at right.

DISPLAY ADVERTISING: Friday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Display classifieds: Friday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Classified word ads: Monday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.

E-mail word ads: Friday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Legal Notices: Friday, Nov. 19, noon

Community news/calendar: Friday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Letters to the Editor: Monday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m.