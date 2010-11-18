Cardboard Campout





Members of the National Honor Society and friends camped out overnight on school grounds last week in their second annual student project to raise awareness about the homeless and money for Habitat for Humanity. They received more than $1,800 in donations — enough to participate in building a second Habitat house on the East End next spring. From the left: McKenzie Needham, Margaret Hildreth, Morgan Anderson, Jimmy Read, Jay Card, NHS adviser Janine Mahoney, Corey Brewer and Johnny Sturges.



