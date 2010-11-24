BUSINESS BRIEF: Center shops ready to celebrate Black Friday





Black Friday shopping has become almost as big a part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as turkey and stuffing, and this year it is even coming to Shelter Island.





The merchants of the boltax.gallery complex are opening their doors for a special Black Friday shopping event, November 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Gallery owner Karen Boltax announced that all five businesses at 21 North Ferry Road — boltax.gallery, Sara Nightingale Gallery, Home 114, Fallen Angel Antiques and the Molly Brown Boutique — will be open and offering new goods as well as refreshments and food from nearby Kyle’s bakery and café.

“I will have new artwork from gallery artists with an emphasis on smaller and more affordable work” along with the usual mix of art, Ms. Boltax said. Sara Nightingale will be doing a similar exhibit.

Molly Brown will have her unique offerings of designer consignments as well as lots of new seasonal merchandise and holiday gifts.

An angel window and a vintage toy display will welcome visitors to Joan Markell’s Fallen Angel Antiques, as well as “lots of wonderful things” she’s been holding back for the holidays, she said.

Home 114 is offering interior design consultation services, which owner Fred Bernstein is finding more and more in demand. He and Ms. Boltax work together as a design team for clients on Shelter Island and in the city.



