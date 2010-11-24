Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

Match wits with the Reporter’s archives. This week’s question:

The first- and second-place female finishers in this year’s Shelter Island 10K also had respectable finishes in the 2010 New York City marathon. What country are they from?

SOLUTIONS

November 4 Trivia question & answer:

Question: What Shelter Island School sport was played “across the street” in the early 1980s?

Answer: Bowling. There was a 10th-12th grade league and a 7th-9th grade league. Jackie Brewer reported on it for the town’s Recreation Department.

November 18 Wordsearch solution

Thanksgiving Now and Then