Bowling: Reiter brings home the turkey with a 219

Not only did we have position week but we had bowlers going for the Thanksgiving turkey from Fedi’s market. The first-place Clippers started the week against the second-place Thunderballs. The Clips ended up with the 7-point win. The Clips rolled for the second-high team series of 3002. For the Clips, Kevin Lechmanski came up big with the high series of the week of 503. For the TBalls, Andrew Ward rolled for the second-high game of the week of 204. Between Louie’s 76 pins over his average and Wardy’s second-high game, there is no turkey for these guys. The TBalls had the third-high team game of 1032.

The third-place Holy Rollers weren’t too holy this week as they rolled against the fourth-place Dory Terminators in a 7-point loss. For the Terms, Mike Reiter rolled the high game of the week of 219 along with the second-high series of 502. Mike, sandbagging as he does so well, and tired of cooking fish, earned Bowler of the Week honors along with the Fedi’s turkey, rolling 88 pins over his average. While the Terms rolled for the high team series of 3021, the Holy Rollers rolled for the high team game of 1083 and the third-high team series of 2993. And then there was BJ Volenski for the Terms who rolled the third-high game of 196. Next year try a little harder, BJ, and bring a turkey home for mom.

With a chance for revenge from a previous week’s shutout, the Under Achievers suffered a loss again this week against the Pharmaceuticals. The Pharms took 8 points — not much in high scores, but a win is a win. The Pharms did roll a second-high team game of 1043. I find myself a bit concerned that Big Daddy Randy has been paying for his bowling with a lot of singles. It might make one wonder if he is moonlighting as a pole dancer.

And finally in the dead-men-walking time slot, we have the Misfits and the Legionnaires finishing off the week. With Bruce Taplin returning back to the lanes after his sabbatical, the Misfits managed to get the 8-point win. Bruce rolled for the third-high series of 498, 84 pins over his average.

With Thanksgiving coming up, the men have a week off. Everyone have a safe and enjoyable holiday wherever it might take you.





Week 8 Men’s Bowling

Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 62.0 26.0 .705

Dory Terminators 51.5 36.5 .585

Thunderballs 50.0 38.0 .568

Holy Rollers 50.0 38.0 .568

Pharmaceuticals 47.0 41.0 .534

UNDER Achievers 45.5 42.5 .517

Misfits 25.0 63.0 .284

Legionnaires 21.0 67.0 .239