Bowling: Fab 5’s Donna Cass lives up to her team’s name

Donna Cass was Fabulous this week. Donna started the week Dutch with a 138. In the second game, she bagged a turkey and a poult. With the first and 10th frames open, she grabbed the high score of the week of 190. Donna tried for an all-spare game for her last hurrah, but snuck a strike into the game along with three open frames for a final 153. Donna walked away with weekly honors for high game and most over average game. The high handicap series of 592 made Fab Five’s Donna our Bowler of the Week.

Paint by Numbers started the week dancing with the Rockettes. Rockette Sherri Surozenski went for doubles in the first game with a pair of spares and strikes for a 154. ‘Ette Captain Fay Rodriguez-Walker had a single pair of spares for a very Shelter Island score of 114.The Paints entered the pairs tournament with Mary Kanarvogel and Donna Clark. Mary had her own pair of spares for her high of the night of 125. Donna pulled in strikes and spares for her personal best of the season with a 141 and the PbN win. The Rockettes forgot about bowling the other team and decided to bowl themselves in the second game. Sherri went mark for mark against Ashley Knight, and beat her by only 2 pins. Fay took the lead early against Kristin Steele, but later lost by 3 pins. In the second game, Ginny Gibbs had three open frames and a strike in an otherwise all-spare game for a 158 and another PbN win. Paint Mary started the last game with a poult for a 120, while lane 1 gave Donna all her marks for a 131. Pam Jackson went Dutch with one open frame for a 175. ‘Ette Sherri kicked off the last game with a 5-10 split and a team poult in the first frame. Fay and Kristin went mark for mark, with Kristin beating out Fay by one. Both ladies had their high games of the night with a 141 and a 152 respectively. All the ‘Ettes beat their averages for a final Rockette win.

The Brick Laying Babes bowled Lucky Strikes late Sunday. Captain Laura Marcello of the Babes pulled a poult for a 122. She was the only Babe to best her average. Lucky Strike’s Erica Tome went Dutch for a 110, while Farragh Callahan hit her high of the night with a 103 and a Lucky win. Alison Bevilacqua led her team in the second game with a 127. Farragh again went over average for a 99, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Babes. Hitting a 4-10 split, Mary Rando grabbed two pairs of spares for a 122. Laura had her high of the night with a 128 and a BLB win. Lucky Alison tried for a turkey in the 10th, but missed it for an 11 in the third game. She was the only Strike to bowl over average. The two Tracies came to life in the last game. Traci Kannwischer went Dutch for a 127 while Tracy Gibbs had two open frames for a 171 and the Babe win.

The Fabulous Five and Odd Balls shared the lanes on Monday. Odd Captain Stephanie Tybaert and Linda McCarthy went Dutch for 127 and 135 respectively. Bev Pelletier went over average to fall between them with a 130. Fab Jackie Brewer started with a turkey followed by its poult. With two open frames Jackie grabbed a 185 and helped Donna take the first game. OB Bev started and ended with a poult in the second game. Steph was not far behind with four spares in a row for a 141. Essie Simovich marked all but the last three frames for a 155. Jackie did just the opposite. She opened in the first three and ended with a turkey centered on the ninth frame for a 168 and another Fab win. Steph pulled a poult in the last game for a 150. Linda and Bev both grabbed Islander scores of 114, with Kelly Michalak leading them with a 115. Fab Five finished the night with the last win for all 11 points. Essie had her high of the night with a Dutch 164.

The Guttersnipes went up against Spare Us to end the week. Ellie Labrozzi pulled two poults for a 151, making her the only Spare to come close to her average. Snipe Mary Ellen Gran went Dutch for a 132. Captain Sue Warner had two open frames and missed a spare in the 10th for a 186 and the first Guttersnipe win. Sue carried her team in the second game, going Dutch for a 159. Sue Klenawicus went Dutch herself with three open frames for a 165. Ellie was not far behind with a poult and three open frames for a 160 and a Spare victory. Ellie was on her own in the last game. She bagged a turkey and went Dutch for a 190, tying Donna Cass for the high score of the week. Sue W. went solo with three open frames and a poult for a 169. The Guttersnipes took the last game by 3 pins.

Week 8 Team Standings

TEAM WON LOST Odd Balls 52.5 35.5 Fabulous Five 49.0 39.0 Guttersnipes 47.0 41.0 Paint by Numbers 46.0 42.0 Brick Laying Babes 43.0 45.0 Spare Us 40.0 48.0 Rockettes 38.5 49.5 Lucky Strikes 36.0 52.0



