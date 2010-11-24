Basketball Tourney for Theinert Fund

The Shelter Island Youth Center is organizing the first-ever Lt. Joe Theinert Three on Three Basketball Tournament, to be held at the school at 3 p.m. on November 27. Team registration costs $15 and will benefit the Joey Theinert Scholarship Fund.

Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of six and have at least one high school student, one community member who is not in high school and one female — family teams are encouraged.

Winners get T-shirts and there will be a raffle for gift certificates to the Chequit, Sweet Tomato’s, the Pharmacy, Bella Vita and GeoJo Video.

Let Ian Kanarvogel know your team name, roster and team color; you can contact him by mail at P.O. Box 592 in the Center, by email at siyouth@optimum.net or call 387-1024. He’s still looking for volunteers to help with a host of jobs.

Lt. Theinert played on Shelter Island’s high school basketball team and was always a fan of pickup basketball games, according to Kanarvogel. Lt. Theinert was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan last June.