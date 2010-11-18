Basketball Tourney for Lt. Theinert Fund

The Shelter Island Youth Center is organizing the first-ever Lt. Joe Theinert Three on Three Basketball Tournament, to be held at the school at 3 p.m. on November 27. Team registration costs $15 and will benefit the Joey Theinert Scholarship Fund.

Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of six and have at least one high school student, one community member who is not in high school and one female — family teams are encouraged.

Winners get T-shirts and there will be a raffle for gift certificates to the Chequit, Sweet Tomato’s, the Pharmacy, Bella Vita and GeoJo Video.

Let Ian Kanarvogel know your team name, roster and team color by Tuesday, November 23; you can contact him by mail at P.O. Box 592 in the Center, by email at siyouth@optimum.net or call 387-1024. He’s still looking for volunteers to help with a host of jobs.

Lt. Theinert played on Shelter Island’s high school basketball team and was always a fan of pickup basketball games, according to Kanarvogel. Lt. Theinert was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan last June.