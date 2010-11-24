50 YEARS AGO

Christmas service project

Shelter Island Cub Scouts [collected] 17 packages of winter clothing … to aid Korean orphans. Postage bill exceeding $72 was also raised by knocking on doors. • NOVEMBER 26, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Fifties squeak by High Hopes

Ladies bowling standings: Fabulous Fifties, B&D Spares, Inn Between-ettes, Pell’s Pearls, High Hopes, Nameless, Strikes and Spares, Striking Reyleks, Dozen Roses, Dan’s Pizzas, Anything Goes, King Terra-Marine.

• NOVEMBER 28, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Planning for the 350th anniversary

How about an around-the-Island race between North Ferry and South Ferry with front-row seats (a donation gets you on board)? Or a dead-of-winter day of community ice-boating and chowder feed on Coecles Harbor? These are just two of the many ideas discussed at last Friday’s first meeting of the town’s new planning committee for the 350th anniversary of the settlement of Shelter Island in 1652. James and Linda Eklund are co-directors. The membership includes community volunteers Patricia Shillingburg, Mary Faulkner, Janalyn Messer and Historical Society Director Louise Green. Supervisor Gerry Siller is liaison to the Town Board. • NOVEMBER 23, 2000