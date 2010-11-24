BACK WHEN
50 YEARS AGO
Christmas service project
Shelter Island Cub Scouts [collected] 17 packages of winter clothing … to aid Korean orphans. Postage bill exceeding $72 was also raised by knocking on doors. • NOVEMBER 26, 1960
25 YEARS AGO
Fifties squeak by High Hopes
Ladies bowling standings: Fabulous Fifties, B&D Spares, Inn Between-ettes, Pell’s Pearls, High Hopes, Nameless, Strikes and Spares, Striking Reyleks, Dozen Roses, Dan’s Pizzas, Anything Goes, King Terra-Marine.
• NOVEMBER 28, 1985
10 YEARS AGO
Planning for the 350th anniversary
How about an around-the-Island race between North Ferry and South Ferry with front-row seats (a donation gets you on board)? Or a dead-of-winter day of community ice-boating and chowder feed on Coecles Harbor? These are just two of the many ideas discussed at last Friday’s first meeting of the town’s new planning committee for the 350th anniversary of the settlement of Shelter Island in 1652. James and Linda Eklund are co-directors. The membership includes community volunteers Patricia Shillingburg, Mary Faulkner, Janalyn Messer and Historical Society Director Louise Green. Supervisor Gerry Siller is liaison to the Town Board. • NOVEMBER 23, 2000