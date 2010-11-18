50 YEARS AGO: School News by Carol & Pat

On Friday night, November 25th, the Student Council is putting on a Sadie Hawkins Dance (the girls bring the boys) in the high school gymnasium. Jimmy Mazafero’s orchestra will play and the public is cordially invited to attend. • NOVEMBER 19, 1960

25 YEARS AGO: The Lions Den: Youth program

Anyone who has resided here on Shelter Island over an extended period of time, whether they have youngsters or not, should be aware of the fact that drug and alcohol abuse is prevalent. Frankly, I believe that the Lions Quest program is one to be given serious consideration by our school authorities … . Accordingly, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fred Bement … is reviewing the feasibility of the approach. • NOVEMBER 21, 1985

10 YEARS AGO: Moment of truth (editorial)

Something very powerful happened on Shelter Island last week. It astonished the Island’s veterans and startled a school full of kids who didn’t quite realize how their good deed for Veterans Day would hit a nerve.

Children in five grades … sent personal notes of thanks to veterans on the Island … for their service in the military. It was a simple thing but there was something about it that took one’s breath away. • NOVEMBER 16, 2000