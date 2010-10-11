A smoldering issue on the island?

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Comments at last week’s Town Board work session and a letter to the editor this week raised some questions about what burning rules residents should follow and what the consequences will be if they don’t.

Last April the Town Board adopted a new burning law that did away with the town’s old burn permit system and barred all open burning (including burning in a pit, barrel or modified barrel) with few exceptions.

The rules were changed in order to comply with an October 2009 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation law barring most open burning in an effort to protect air quality.

Town law now prohibits burning of leaves and yard debris and most other types of open burning except for cooking and ceremonial fires. It has long prohibited burning of construction or demolition materials. Under the new law, some burning is allowed (see list below) but only with a burn notice signed by a Fire Chief.

Resident Wayne Bourne complained last week that burn notices are date specific — once a property owner files a notice, he has to file another one if he needs to change the date of burning due to weather.

He also said that he saw neither the police nor the Fire Department monitoring a recent burn in his neighborhood.

To date, no tickets have been issued to violators of the new law.

Police Chief James Read, interviewed Monday, acknowledged that the town is “going through a transition period” with the new rules. When a prohibited fire is reported, the police and a fire chief will investigate, he said, but so long as it is “not a gross violation,” and the property owner did not knowingly violate the law, he or she will likely receive an oral warning, as occurred after an incident on October 29, noted in a letter to the editor this week.

Chief Read added that the fire chief will be involved in the enforcement decision making process.