Osprey's Nest: Island gal a top lawyer

BY IMA BYRD

Congratulations to…

Jessica Galligan Goldsmith, who has been named in the 2010 edition of “New York Metro Super Lawyers,” a listing of those who attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. She was included in “Super Lawyers: 2010 Top 25 Attorneys in Westchester.” Ms. Goldsmith was honored for her work in the category of estate planning and probate. A graduate of Harvard Law School, she lives in Armonk, New York and on Shelter Island and is the daughter of Carol Galligan of Shelter Island.

Happy birthday to…

William S. Fisher on October 8; Elizabeth Pollert, Jim Payne, Jeanne Holmes, Christian Faulkner and Phyllis McGorry on October 9; Sean McGayhey, William Nicholas Panarella, Betty Mercer Wilcox and Christine Cole on October 10; Mary Wallace McLaughlin and Anne Reith on October 11; Arthur Williams and Miles Hoye on October 12; Mary Isabella Gennari, Lindsay Springer, Neil Bollmann and Sherrill Kasman on October 13; and Steven Paul Schweinsburg, Laurence Breiner, Meredith Gurney Page, Christopher Reasla, Marisa Patykewich and Audra Foster on October 14.

Happy anniversary to…

Cindy Belt and Mark Cappellino and Maxine Kass and Bill Drew on October 8; Elizabeth and Patrick Repka on October 9; Linda and James Eklund and Jim Pugh and Dona Bergen on October 11; Arthur and Linda Springer and Chip and Lyndy Edwards on October 12; Mary Ellen and Gary McGayhey on October 13; and Elizabeth and Peter Scudder, Virginia and Bob Getty, Brian and Linda Rasmussen and Betty and Ben Jones on October 14.

Hats off to…

Army Pfc. Lindsey J. Meringer, who has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia. Lindsey is the brother of Amos Meringer of Mattituck and son of Patricia Payne of Shelter Island. He graduated with the Class of 2002 from Southold High School.

Private Meringer was trained in drills, weapons, military tactics, physical fitness, Army history and traditions and military justice. He learned basic combat skills, battlefield operations and tactics and learned to use various weapons and weapons defenses available to infantry crewmen.