Library budget approved by voters

Island voters approved the Shelter Island Library’s 2011 operating budget Saturday, October 16. The tally was 126 “yes” votes to 51 “no” votes.

The $460,5000 levy will fund the bulk of the library’s operating expenses for the coming year. The 2011 levy is $16,750 more than the current levy, a 3.5 percent increase.

During a public hearing on October 4, the increase was attributed to higher medical insurance and payroll taxes, increased hours of operation and additional programming.

The taxes a property owner will pay into the levy are estimated at 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

A total of 28 ballots were cast by absentee voters, 21 in favor, 7 against the budget proposition.