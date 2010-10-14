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Library budget approved by voters

By cloriz

Island voters approved the Shelter Island Library’s 2011 operating budget Saturday, October 16. The tally was 126 “yes” votes to 51 “no” votes.

The $460,5000 levy will fund the bulk of the library’s operating expenses for the coming year. The 2011 levy is $16,750 more than the current levy, a 3.5 percent increase.

During a public hearing on October 4, the increase was attributed to higher medical insurance and payroll taxes, increased hours of operation and additional programming.

The taxes a property owner will pay into the levy are estimated at 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

A total of 28 ballots were cast by absentee voters, 21 in favor, 7 against the budget proposition.