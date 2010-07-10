Daniel Silva does it again

Author Daniel Silva has written his 10th best-selling work featuring Israeli assassin and art restorer Gabriel Allon, “The Rembrandt Affair.” In a change of pace from his earlier novels, Allon’s art restoration skills take center stage, ultimately leading him to uncover yet another international terrorist plot that threatens the state of Israel. Mr. Silva, who is a part-time resident of Hay Beach, has once again written a meticulously researched and fast-paced tale that deals with real-world, headline-grabbing problems, in this case, the proliferation of nuclear weapons. And, like several of his other novels, “The Rembrandt Affair” is oddly prescient, this time anticipating the discussions on Iran held recently at the United Nations.

But in addition to clandestine nuclear arms sales and a fascinating primer on cyber-piracy, the plot delves into the growing problem of international art thefts, relating how stolen paintings are sometimes treated as ransom or used as a sort of underworld currency to finance drug deals and other illicit trade, while others find a home with unscrupulous private collectors, never again to be seen. Whatever the motivation, these thefts are rarely solved and few paintings are ever recovered.

Mr. Silva’s first novel, “The Unlikely Spy,” was published in 1997 to critical acclaim. Both his second and third books, “The Mark of the Assassin” and “The Marching Season,” were set in part on Shelter Island. He introduced the morose Allon in his fourth novel, “The Kill Artist,” and while he never intended him to be an on-going character, the response to the book convinced him otherwise and Gabriel lives on.

You can check out the complete Daniel Silva catalog or any other book you’re searching for by going to the library’s new website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org. Recently re-designed, the site features a simplified navigation bar, enhanced graphics and lots of useful Island information as well as upcoming library events. Movies at the Library has begun its fall season; there are fabulous speakers lined up for the Friday Night Dialogues; and there are weekly events for children of all ages.

See you at the library!

NEW FICTION

“Body Work,” Sara Paretsky

“Burn,” Nevada Barr

“City of Veils,” Zoe Ferraris

“I’d Know You Anywhere,” Laura Lippman

“In Harm’s Way,” Ridley Pearson

“The Postcard Killers,” James Patterson*

“Hangman,” Faye Kellerman

“Death on the D-List,” Nancy Grace

“Tough Customer,” Sandra Brown (also in large print)

“Spies of the Balkans,” Alan Furst (large print)

“Live to Tell,” Lisa Gardner (large print)

“Veil of Night,” Linda Howard (also in large print)

“The Glass Rainbow,” James Lee Burke (large print)

“Bad Boy,” Peter Robinson

“The Black Minutes,” Martin Solares

“Cure,” Robin Cook

“Freedom,” Jonathan Franzen*

“The Frozen Rabbi,” Steve Stern

“The Good Daughters,” Joyce Maynard

“Captive Queen: A Novel of Eleanor of Aquitaine,” Alison Weir

“Lost Empire,” Clive Cussler*

“Spider Bones,” Kathy Reich*

“The Red Queen,” Philippa Gregory

“The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake,” Aimee Bender

NEW NON-FICTION

“Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.,” Sam Wasson

“Four Fish,” Paul Greenberg

“Made to Stick,” Chip Heath

“The Obama Diaries,” Laura Ingraham

“On Whitman,” C.K. Williams

“Packing for Mars,” Mary Roach*

“The Pain Chronicles,” Melanie Thernstrom

“The Power,” Rhonda Byrne

“The Tenth Parallel,” Eliza Griswold

“The Fall of the House of Walworth,” Geoffrey O’Brien

“Lives Like Loaded Guns,” Lyndall Gordon

“Cyber War,” Richard A. Clarke





*New York Times best seller