Brain teasers: Oct. 7, 2010

Across

1. Do away with

6. Concrete section

10. By way of, briefly

14. Certain sorority member

15. Novice

16. Colors

17. Renaissance fiddle

18. Stubborn 16th century Catholics

20. A pint, maybe

21. Top Tatar

23. Bon mot

24. Pedestrian passage

26. Monopolize

27. Electrical unit

28. Cause of yellowish skin

33. Pearly substance

36. Argyle, for one

37. Not odd

38. Where you find 48A, 58A, and 5D

41. Curb, with “in”

42. Sty sound

43. Imitates a hot dog

44. Pelts of Asian lambs

46. Carry on

47. “Act your ___!”

48. Birth announcement

52. Clumsy

56. Aforementioned

57. “___ we having fun yet?”

58. Old photos

60. Barriers to entry

62. Baking sheet

63. Oriental-sounding intrument

64. Legislate

65. Arid

66. Open wide

67. Sediments

Down

1. Scarecrow stuffing

2. Critter’s claw

3. “_________ Without a Cause”

4. Adaptable truck, for short

5. Old news

6. Digress

7. Bank claim

8. Parenthesis, essentially

9. Exotic instrument

10. Comparative word

11. Oft-abused participle

12. Anatomical network

13. Soviet Union, briefly

19. Communicate silently

22. Tasty cut from a porker

25. Czech coin

26. Inverted circumflex

28. Shady lady’s patrons

29. Snags

30. “Terrible” czar

31. Copper

32. Means may lead to these

33. Bust seeker

34. 1/2b x h of a right triangle

35. Coconut fiber

36. Steps over a fence

39. WWI infantryman

40. Irregular spots or blots

45. “_________ and carry”

46. ___ Beta Kappa

48. Arouse from sleep

49. Area of South Africa

50. Upright posture

51. Adam and Mae

52. Ices, street slang

53. Succulent medicinal plant

54. Mercantile gathering

55. “Cast Away” setting

56. Boat with an open hold

59. “The ___ Daba Honeymoon”

61. “Gimme ___!” (start of an Iowa State cheer)