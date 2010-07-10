Brain teasers: Oct. 7, 2010
Across
1. Do away with
6. Concrete section
10. By way of, briefly
14. Certain sorority member
15. Novice
16. Colors
17. Renaissance fiddle
18. Stubborn 16th century Catholics
20. A pint, maybe
21. Top Tatar
23. Bon mot
24. Pedestrian passage
26. Monopolize
27. Electrical unit
28. Cause of yellowish skin
33. Pearly substance
36. Argyle, for one
37. Not odd
38. Where you find 48A, 58A, and 5D
41. Curb, with “in”
42. Sty sound
43. Imitates a hot dog
44. Pelts of Asian lambs
46. Carry on
47. “Act your ___!”
48. Birth announcement
52. Clumsy
56. Aforementioned
57. “___ we having fun yet?”
58. Old photos
60. Barriers to entry
62. Baking sheet
63. Oriental-sounding intrument
64. Legislate
65. Arid
66. Open wide
67. Sediments
Down
1. Scarecrow stuffing
2. Critter’s claw
3. “_________ Without a Cause”
4. Adaptable truck, for short
5. Old news
6. Digress
7. Bank claim
8. Parenthesis, essentially
9. Exotic instrument
10. Comparative word
11. Oft-abused participle
12. Anatomical network
13. Soviet Union, briefly
19. Communicate silently
22. Tasty cut from a porker
25. Czech coin
26. Inverted circumflex
28. Shady lady’s patrons
29. Snags
30. “Terrible” czar
31. Copper
32. Means may lead to these
33. Bust seeker
34. 1/2b x h of a right triangle
35. Coconut fiber
36. Steps over a fence
39. WWI infantryman
40. Irregular spots or blots
45. “_________ and carry”
46. ___ Beta Kappa
48. Arouse from sleep
49. Area of South Africa
50. Upright posture
51. Adam and Mae
52. Ices, street slang
53. Succulent medicinal plant
54. Mercantile gathering
55. “Cast Away” setting
56. Boat with an open hold
59. “The ___ Daba Honeymoon”
61. “Gimme ___!” (start of an Iowa State cheer)