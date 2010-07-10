Back When: October 8, 1960-2000

50 YEARS AGO

Carol ‘n Pat: What are we up to?

Did you hear all the racket Friday night (Sept. 23)? Eight seniors and two friends went on a hayride. Mrs. Frank Klen drove the truck while everyone on board sang, shouted and told jokes. The evening was topped off by a visit to Gulluscio’s for pizza pies. • OCTOBER 8, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Village will air noise ordinance

A proposed local law prohibiting unnecessary noise which is plainly audible within 50 feet from the source within the Village of Dering Harbor will be the subject of public hearing … The proposed legislation does not require the use of a decibel meter to calibrate noise levels in banning excessive sound at night. • OCTOBER 10, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

‘Sister Sue’ pulls off seven strikes…

From bowling columnist Janet Rescigno: The season’s first week of bowling got off to a spectacular start for Susan Warner. “Sister Sue” pulled off seven strikes in a row with the first seven balls she threw. I guess I’ll have to find a name for that feat … I was saving an “ostrich” for a very unlikely six strikes in a row. • OCTOBER 5, 2000