Indians Dig Pink, ace another squad to preserve their undefeated record

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The rally is part of a nationwide effort organized by the Side Out Foundation to raise awareness and funds that go toward research and living with cancer organizations.

Spectators in pink garb piled on to the gymnasium stands and players were decked out in pink uniforms — some even dyed their hair pink.

They listened to a few words from Teresa Montant, a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed just over a year ago. She urged the assembled crowd to be proactive and take charge of their health: ”It can happen to you, because one in eight people get it. It’s a sad thing, but if you can detect it early, you can deal with it and move on.”

The event featured a donation stand with breast cancer information pamphlets, pink wrist bracelets, shirts and other pink items on sale, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.

Last year Suffolk County schools raised over $24,000 for the cause.

The Indians surely drew from the positive enthusiasm in their home gymnasium, since they went on to defeat their challengers, Pierson/Bridgehampton. Varsity won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-12, while JV won their match, winning the first two sets 25-14 and 25-11 and losing the last, 25-23.

Varsity Coach Cindy Belt was excited that the girls continued their undefeated streak, now 11-0, but was also pleased with the Dig Pink rally: ”It’s a great event,” she said after Friday’s game. ”It’s important to get the kids involved — everyone on the team is a girl, after all.”

If you missed the rally and would like to donate, visit www.side-out.org/application/teams/team_page/1832.

The varsity girls will play tomorrow at Ross at 4 p.m.