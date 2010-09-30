Linda Kofmehl presented the Town Board with a petition to

change the zoning along Winthrop Road during

Tuesdayâ€™s work session.

Winthrop zoning questioned

Town Board | Neighbors petition for change to prevent big houses on small lots

BY CARA LORIZ | EDITOR

Should Winthrop Road be downzoned?

Some neighbors living on that street seem to think so and submitted a petition requesting the change to the Town Board during Tuesday’s weekly work session.

The petition was signed by about half of the owners of 21 properties between Route 114 and Second Bridge, presenter Linda Kofmehl said, a total of 14 names. The petition calls for rezoning all properties fronting Winthrop Road from district C to district AA.

The north side of the road is one of the only stretches of shoreline on open water in the same zone as Center properties, which have a 40,000-square-foot minimum lot size and structure setbacks of 10 feet from sideyards and 30 feet from the road. The AA zone requires minimum lot sizes of 80,000 square feet with 50-foot frontyard and 30-foot sideyard setbacks. The AA rules are more restrictive as to the types of home occupations permitted.

Not all the neighbors support rezoning. Andy Reeve and BJ Ianfolla spoke against a change to the current AA zone rules. “Many houses are already built right on the C-zone line,” Mr. Reeve said, adding that he would like to retain the opportunity for home businesses allowed in the C-zone. “That’s why we bought there,” Ms. Ianfolla said.

Councilman Peter Reich also noted that the properties are already developed right up to C-zone setbacks and others are nonconforming. By changing to the AA zone, “You’d be making everything in that area nonconforming,” permit coordinator Mary Wilson said.

Councilman Glenn Waddington suggested changing the setbacks but “carving out” the stricter home occupation rules of the AA zone.

Picking up on a possible compromise, Councilman Ed Brown suggested creating another zone, “a CC zone, just for conversation purposes,” that would impose the setbacks of one zone and allow the home occupations of the other.

“I would support that,” Ms. Ianfolla said.

“I think you need to be careful anytime you consider rezoning, spot zoning, as this would be,” Ms. Wilson cautioned. “Our zoning has been in place since ‘72 … I don’t know, except for a little incident here or there, that there have been any issues. I want to know the motivation.”

“The setback issue is the motivation, especially what happened to the Bruenner house,” Ms. Kofmehl said. That house at 29 Winthrop Road was rebuilt by John King with a town wetlands permit and described in 2009 as a regulatory “failure” by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and others.

If the properties have already been built to their setbacks, “How many things could we actually stop? What are we really gaining?” Paul Shepherd asked from the audience.

Mr. Dougherty suggested referring the rezoning issue to the Planning Board for comment prior to the board considering formal action on the request, which would require a change to the zoning code and a public hearing.

AUDIT OF 2009 FINANCES

For the first time, the Town of Shelter Island must file a separate audit with the federal government, triggered by federal grants to the town exceeding $500,000 last year. The town received $645,990 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Shell Beach restoration project. The federal audit is due Thursday and will be filed on time, Mr. Dougherty said.

The overall 2009 audit will be presented by the town auditors next week. The town will receive a “clean opinion, ” Mr. Dougherty said Tuesday while reviewing the audit. For the first time, the report includes disclosure of the town’s liability in providing health benefits to employees after retirement �” a little over $2 million.

Mr. Dougherty emphasized that the town is not required to fund this projected liability, only to disclose it. Like other municipalities in New York State, the town applies a “pay as you go” payment policy for these benefits, which in actuality cost $300,000 in 2009.

The town did run some deficits in 2009, a total of $325,000, including over $116,000 in the highway fund. Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham will be discussing this and the 2011 budget with the Town Board during next week’s work session.

OTHER TOPICS

Topics discussed at the September 21 and 28 work sessions included the following:

• Upcoming budget work sessions. Next Tuesday, Mr. Dougherty will present the board with his proposed 2011 budget and the board will review the Highway Department and Public Works budget lines. Budget work will continue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, Tuesday, October 12, Thursday, October 14, and, if needed, Tuesday, October 19.

• A request to prohibit smoking in some outdoor areas by PJ Tedeschi of the Tobacco Action Coalition of Long Island. Because there is “no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke,” and it is especially harmful to children, she is urging municipalities to adopt policies creating at least some smoke-free beaches, parks and entrances to buildings. Councilwoman Chris Lewis suggested making the toddler playground on School Street smoke-free. Audience member Richard Kelly said that such a ban would be “sort of creeping toward an 18th amendment.”

• A proposal to establish petition requirements prior to board action triggering a public referendum. Mr. Kelly suggested that the board should consider a referendum if a certain number of residents (50 to 100, for example) signed a petition but should be required to send an issue to referendum if 200 or 300 sign a petition. Mr. Dougherty asked Town Attorney Laury Dowd to research the issue prior to putting it on the board’s agenda.

• The Peconic Estuary Program Call for Action Conference. Supervisor Dougherty led a panel discussion at the well-attended September 20 event in Southampton on eelgrass habitat, which is down to 1,000 acres, he said. Other topics included red tidal blooms (which rise from the bottoms with the sun), a suggested ban on fertilizers and pesticides adjacent to tidal areas, nutrient loads entering bay water and more.

• Rejecting a request to hold a wedding on Crescent Beach on June 11 due to parking problems and loss of public beach access during the summer season.

• Paying an additional $52,000 for the final coat of asphalt applied to the Ram Island Causeway last spring.