WHAT’S HAPPENING

MEET THE JUSTICE CANDIDATES

Meet the candidates for Town Justice — Mary-Faith Healey and Thomas Carr — at the Women’s Community Club meeting on Tuesday, October 5 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. There will be brief presentations followed by a Q & A. Everyone is welcome. Bring a guest and a sandwich and mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served.

Contributions — non-perishable food or a monetary donation — will also be appreciated for the Food Pantry, which is housed at the church.

MASHOMACK POINT PADDLE

Participants will have the opportunity to explore by kayak and canoe the winding tidal creek at Mashomack Point, part of Mashomack Preserve’s Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, on Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The cost for Nature Conservancy members, including all equipment, is $35 (kayaks), $20 (canoes); for non-members, $45 and $30 respectively. The rain date is Sunday, October 10. For reservations, call 749-1001.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED!

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is looking for community volunteers to help out with a number of events that will take place during the manor’s third annual “Plant & Sing” Arts & Food Festival — a three-day event from Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10. The weekend includes music, dance, day-long activities for kids, farming, eating and storytelling, among other events. If you’re interested in contributing to the festival as a volunteer, let Volunteer Coordinator Samara Levenstein know at 917-4456-6285 or email her at samara.levenstein@gmail.com. (An abbreviated list of events appears on page 29.)

ON THE TEEN ISLE

Movies & Munchies at the Shelter Island Library presents “Iron Man 2” on Friday, October 1 at 4:45 p.m. The PG-13 rated movie, based on a Marvel comics superhero, stars Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle.

ACROSS THE MOAT

OWLS OF LONG ISLAND

Learn about the haunts and habits of the island’s elusive owls on Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. The North Fork Audubon Society is sponsoring this free event, which will meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, Route 48 in Greenport.

‘MY SON THE WAITER…’

The comedy, “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy,” which sold out this summer as part of the Bay Street at the Parrish series, will be performed for one night only at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m. Brad Zimmerman plays the part of one man’s lengthy struggle to make it as an actor in New York; his performance is described as “part theatre, part standup, his homey send-ups … are as warm and poignant as they are hilarious.” Tickets cost $35; call the box office at 725-9500 or log on to baystreet.org.

EVENING STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes on Saturday, October 2 from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight — weather permitting. A donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 14 is suggested. Call 765-2626 to check on the weather.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will host three Gary Cooper films this weekend, opening with “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town,” on Thursday, September 30 at 8 p.m., followed on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. by the classic, “High Noon,” and showing “For Whom the Bell Tolls” on Sunday at 7 p.m. The box office opens 30 minutes before show time and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per person.