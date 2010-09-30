Upset by Altschuler

To the Editor:

My household received a petition from Randy Altschuler, the Republican candidate for our Congressional seat, against the mosque in lower Manhattan. I was so angry that he was bringing his hateful intolerance into my home that I wrote him the following letter:

“I am in receipt of your petition on the subject of the mosque in lower Manhattan.

“Yes, the mosque controversy is a question of religious tolerance. Of Constitutional rights. Of fairness, and of our personal obligations to treat others the way we would want to be treated. I believe Jesus put it this way: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’

“Your petition idea is based on ignorance, intolerance, hatred, and opportunism. How can you possibly consider yourself competent to represent New York’s First Congressional District in the House of Representatives?

“And, this from a Jew! You should be ashamed.”

PATRICIA SHILLINGBURG

SHELTER ISLAND