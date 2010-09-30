Two arrests top police blotter week

Tara R, Clark, 25, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:45 p.m. at police headquarters and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released on her own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for a later date at Shelter Island Justice Court.

On Friday, September 24, Ruth E. Green, 47, of Shelter Island was stopped on South Ferry Road for failing to stay in lane while negotiating a traffic circle and driving off onto the shoulder of the roadway. She was arrested at 12:06 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated and with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ms. Green was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Patricia Quigley presiding, released on cash bail of $300 and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Two tickets were issued during the week, one for a driver operating an uninspected vehicle and a second for a cellphone violation.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 21 a caller reported a dispute regarding the removal of property from a Center residence and was advised the complaint was civil in nature and not a police matter.

A downed wire was reported across a Cartwright roadway on September 22; LIPA was notified.

Another downed wire was called in that day in the Center. The caller contacted the cable company.

A property dispute in Menantic was reported on September 23. The caller was advised to talk to neighbors and have the property surveyed.

A Harbor View caller told police there was a sick raccoon in the yard. The raccoon was put down by police.

Also on September 23, a burglary was reported at a Center location; the missing property was subsequently found by its owner.

A South Ferry Hills resident told police on September 24 that flames were shooting out of a propane water heater, then shut off. Police noted soot on the outside of the heater; a call will be made for repairs.

On September 24, a person reported a problem with the purchase of a vehicle and was advised the matter was civil in nature.

Police responded to a property line dispute between neighbors in Hay Beach on September 25.

On September 25, police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center.

Police were asked on September 25 to notify a person not to trespass on a Center resident’s property.

A dead deer was reported on a Center roadside on September 25, apparently killed by a vehicle, which had gone at the time the police were notified. Another dead deer was reported in West Neck on September 26.

A case of criminal mischief was called in on September 26, involving damage to a vehicle in Cartwright.

A caller told police on September 26 that there was a dog at large in the Heights. It was gone when police searched the area.

On September 26, a caller told police that while walking her dog in Silver Beach, the dog was attacked by a pitbull mix. The dog’s owner was asked to fax vaccination information to the police, and the animal control officer was notified.

Police investigated a dispute over property in the Heights on September 27. The property was subsequently returned to the owner.

A burglary alarm was activated at a Hay Beach residence on September 21. It had been set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 21, 22 and 23.