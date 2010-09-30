Truck crashes into phone pole, shuts down section of Route 114

A telephone pole on South Ferry Road dangles precariously after a vehicle slid into it.

Officer Tom Cronin is on the scene.

Tuesday’s torrential downpour made for dangerous road conditions on the Island. Just after 5 p.m., Shelter Island High School senior Max Pelletier lost control of his pick-up truck driving north on South Ferry Road near the Historical Society and slid into a telephone pole.

The collision snapped the pole about 10 feet from its base leaving the upper section hanging by its wires and severely damaging the front passenger side of Mr. Pelletier’s vehicle. Live wires leading from the pole to a house across the street were drooping into the road where a vehicle could rip them down.

Police set up cones to close off a section of the road from just south of Smith Street to just north of Shady Lane.

Almost immediately after the accident, Long Island Power Authority sent one truck to survey the damage and then dispatched another four to replace the pole. By 4 a.m. a new telephone pole had been installed and the road was reopened for traffic.

Mr. Pelletier was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital but released shortly thereafter.