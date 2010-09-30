Trash, not treasure, litters beaches

Forty-five volunteers cleaned up nearly 5 miles of beach at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 18. Many of them were Shelter Island middle school students who joined teachers Sharon “Science” Gibbs and Logan Kingston, as well as parents and staff in the effort.

The participants were divided into teams, given gloves, data sheets and bags. Collectively they gathered 322 pounds of marine debris as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, an effort that not only cleans beaches, riverbanks and lake shores in many locations around the world but documents the type of trash found. This data helps to inform laws protecting marine life and coastal areas.

The Nature Conservancy has participated in this cleanup for over 20 years. Preserve Director Mike Laspia explained, “The Nature Conservancy views our coastlines and surrounding marine environment as extremely valuable natural resources. Keeping them free of debris helps a variety of marine life