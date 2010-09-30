Tough start for Porters

Eli Fokine, a JV player, battles for possession with a

Pierson-Bridgehampton opponent.

The joint Shelter Island/Greenport soccer program held its first games on the rock last Saturday since the inception of the combined program, playing host to visiting JV Pierson-Bridgehampton and varsity Ross teams at Fiske Field. Local fans braved the oppressive heat to cheer on the joint Porters squad, but the Islanders’ first real home field advantage wasn’t enough for the boys to pull their teams to their first victories.

TRIAL BY FIRE FOR NEW VARSITY SQUAD

“This year has been a learning experience for us,” explained volunteer assistant varsity Coach James Read. It’s the first year for the varsity team, which was created this fall with the participation of Islanders Andrew BeltCappellino, Jim Read and Andrew Graffagnino (who switches between JV and varsity). After four losses in their difficult non-league schedule and a 2-1 fall to Pierson-Bridgehampton in their season-opener on September 20, the boys hit the field ready for a win.

“We certainly had our opportunities,” explained varsity Porters Coach Chris Golden after Saturday’s game. “In soccer, you’ve got to make the most of them.” Greenport’s Marvin Rodriguez made the most of a scramble for the ball in front of Ross’ net in the first half, knocking it past the goalie for the first goal of the match and a Porters’ lead.

Though they held possession for more time than the Ravens, the boys couldn’t continue to convert chances into points. Ross did more with fewer opportunities: Liam Chaskey drilled a penalty kick at 35:38 in the second half and Diego Purcell snuck a loose ball into the net 15 minutes later for the Ross lead and eventual 2-1 victory.

After the game, volunteer assistant Coach Jim Read commented, “by my estimate, we had six first-rate opportunities on net �” six. And we didn’t do it.” Working on their conditioning will help, Coach Golden told the Reporter. “In terms of intensity we’re working toward being able to play all 80 minutes �” today I’d say we played 60, 65 minutes out of 80. Which is good, but it’s those last 15 minutes we have to build on.” Nonetheless, “it was a hard-fought match … against the best Ross team I’ve seen in a while.”

Though they’ve got some work to do, a winning season is not out of reach. “Any team can beat any other team in this league,” Coach Read told the kids Saturday. “The kids are playing hard and we just haven’t been able to come up with a win,” he told the Reporter, “but each game we grow.”

JUNIOR VARSITY GETS ON THE BALL

“Compared with last week, this game was like night and day,” explained JV Coach Tom Taylor. He wasn’t pleased with the team’s 4-1 season-opener loss last Monday to Pierson-Bridgehampton, a match he called “frustrating,” but he saw a different squad hit the field during the teams’ rematch on Saturday. “Last time we had a lot of balls drop in midfield that Pierson got, but today we were attacking the midfield,” he explained. “They were really aggressive.”

The Porters played a strong match, moving the ball down the field better than they have in the past, but the Porters’ thin bench eventually contributed to their downfall: “One of our wings wasn’t here today, so we didn’t have enough subs … I think by the end of the second half we were a little tired.” A Whalers’ striker snuck the ball past the goalie with just four minutes left, not enough time for the Porters to answer back.

Still, Coach Taylor thought the match indicated significant improvement. “I thought it was a great game, we just didn’t put the ball in the net.”

The score of yesterday’s varsity match-up with Stony Brook wasn’t available by the time the Reporter went to press. The JV boys will face off against Southold at Greenport today at 4 p.m. and the varsity Porters will head to Southold for a Saturday match at 1 p.m. And don’t miss the varsity team back at Fiske Field on Monday at 4:30 p.m., playing Smithtown Christian.