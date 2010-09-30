The show’s a go!

Louie and Anita Cicero cut a rug at last yearâ€™s talent and variety show.

The second annual Great Shelter Island Talent & Variety Show will take place on Sunday, October 3 in Wesley Hall at Camp Quinipet. The festivities will start at 5:30 p.m. with a “moderately priced” barbecue; the show goes on at 7 p.m. with more than 15 acts lined up and more to come, although the show will be shorter than last year, the sponsors say.

M.C . Ken Lewis is back by popular demand and will present a variety of talent