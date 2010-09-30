Thanks, Island angels

To the Editor:

On Shelter Island we have “angels among us.” At midnight, I needed a doctor. In minutes the police were here. An ambulance and a ferry were called for and I was rushed to the Emergency Room at Eastern Long Island Hospital. We have wonderful, caring and knowledgeable volunteers.

A few hours later they were back at the hospital with someone else. Since I had been treated and dismissed, they returned me to my home at 3 a.m.

They all deserve many “thank yous.” We can rest easy knowing they are here.

MAXINE KASS

SHELTER ISLAND