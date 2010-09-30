Strange politics makes for good bedfellows

I started writing a weekly column about Shelter Island for the Suffolk Times almost 20 years ago. At the time not everyone in our house was thrilled with the idea, and since there were only two of us there it’s pretty easy to figure out who I’m talking about.

But I promised that I would never, ever write about him, probably; however, if I did, I assured him, he would remain nameless, thereby protecting his identity and dignity. And for the most part, I think I kept my word. (Except for that one time when I was writing about a boat named Toot and I couldn’t resist the rhyme.) But seeing the picture of me and him who shall still remain nameless in last week’s paper on election night, from 1993, reminded me of the time I thought I was going to have to temporarily give up the column when “nameless” announced that he was going to run for political office.

The publisher said that he’d keep me in the fold and I could write about Shelter Island, but I had to steer clear of any subject that even remotely resembled an issue, and that I shouldn’t write about the candidate, either.

At first I thought it would be easy, but just about every Shelter Island topic was either directly or indirectly issue-related. Especially the good stuff. So I chose the safe road and wrote about everything except Shelter Island, and it was too bad, because back in the early 90s there was so much going on that I could have had fun with, even from inside my own house.

For instance, I couldn’t write about the blue shirt battle that went on for two months. During campaign season, the candidate was being photographed and dressing up to attend meet-the-candidate things. He had a favorite light-blue shirt (the trademark of a Democrat with conservative tendencies, and vice-versa.)

There were three other perfectly good various-degree-of-blue shirts in his closet but no, he couldn’t wear those. In order for him to wear his favorite shirt as often as he needed it, I had to do laundry three, sometimes four times each week! Like I had nothing better to do with my time. I eliminated the problem by eliminating the shirt.

“Gee, hon,” I said. “I have no idea. Maybe someone stole it.”

At the time that was going on, I couldn’t even write about the advantage one gains when a person in the house is running for office. The advantage is only good if the candidate isn’t quite sure how you’re going to vote. As nasty as that might sound, it’s called political leverage and I applied it to the max. During the entire campaign, which on Shelter Island lasts from about mid-September until the first Tuesday in November, I did not have to answer the phone, cook a meal, watch a football game or engage in any other activity unless I was in the proper frame of mind.

And whenever things got tense, like when the candidate was rotating the tires and found his favorite light-blue shirt shoved in the wheel well, I’d say, “What dear? I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening. I’m trying to decide how I should vote.”

Naturally, issues were a constant topic of discussion at our house and at that time, when we were capping (or not) our landfill, it was all about one thing, which is why I still go into a hypnotic trance when I hear the word, “garbage.”

We approached things so differently, the candidate and I. And when on those rare occasions we would think alike, it was for entirely opposite reasons. Even now, he does numbers, I do words. He reacts with logic, I react with emotion. Don’t you find people who deal in logic extremely irritating? It’s because they always fall back on the old “but that doesn’t make any sense” argument. Oh, please. Like everything is supposed to make sense.

Once the elections were over, I was free once again to write, rant and rave about anything I wanted. Or anyone, including him who still remains nameless. And still isn’t sure how I voted.