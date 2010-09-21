Shelter Island the best in the U.S.

AOL Travel declared something last month that Shelter Island residents have known for a long time — our island is the best in the U.S.

The website placed Shelter Island at the top of its list of “America’s 10 Best Islands.”

“Tiny Shelter Island offers a lower-key atmosphere and attitude than the high-maintenance, celebrity-riddled Hamptons,” wrote AOL travel writer Jordan Simon.

The post goes on to urge visitors to explore Shelter Island Heights and the island’s wide variety of fine architecture.

Half the islands on the list are located on the east coast, although Shelter Island was the only island located in New York to crack the list.

The following is Mr. Simon’s complete list of “America’s 10 Best Islands:”

10. Block Island, Rhode Island

9. Key West, Florida

8. Mackinac Island, Michigan

7. Mt. Desert Island, Maine

6. Mustang Island, Texas

5. Ocracoke Island, North Carolina

4. Orcas Island, Washington

3. St. Simons Island, Georgia

2. Santa Catalina Island, California

1. Shelter Island, New York

grant@timesreview.com