Running down a deadly disease

Former Islander Andrea Tehan, now a teacher in Washington D.C.,

is training to run a marathon in memory of her brother

Christopher, who died in 1996 of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Running

dog Zooey keeps her on pace.

Former Shelter Islander Andrea Tehan is embarking on the run of her life.

She is training for the October 31 Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., her first ever 26.2 mile race. She’s no stranger to competition �” she spent her high school years in Lake Placid training to be an Olympic luge racer. But now she is competing for a cause �” raising funds to fight the disease that took the life of her 12-year-old brother, Christopher.

“I was 13 when my brother was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Tehan, now 29, said during an interview this week. Christopher was a 7th grader at the Shelter Island School when he died in 1996. His death devastated the Tehan family �” Andrea and parents Chris and Joan Tehan �” and he was mourned by many in this close-knit Island community.

That was “half a lifetime ago for me already,” Tehan noted. Since that time, she has graduated from Millbrook School upstate, shifted from athletics to college, earned a degree from Union College in Schenectady, served in the Peace Corps in Jamaica and eventually settled in Washington, D.C., working the past three years as a public school teacher after earning a master’s degree in special education from George Washington University.

“I have thought about doing something in honor of my brother for years now,” she said. This past spring she received information from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team in Training �” an established program that provides athletes willing to compete for a cause with the support and physical training they need, “the perfect opportunity” for Tehan.

“It took me about 3 seconds to decide that the moment for training was right.” She signed up with Team in Training in April.

Andrea is nearly to the $2,000 mark on her way to raising $3,000 for blood cancer research in conjunction with running the Marine Corps Marathon. But the donation deadline is October 8 �” those interested in supporting her race can do so online through the Team in Training website (pages.teamintraining.org/nca/corps10/atehan#home).

Her training, which is documented on her blog (keepingupwithandrea.blogspot.com), hasn’t been easy. “Half-marathons took a lot out of me and my feet took the brunt of that effort.” But she has persevered, relying on Team in Training, her boyfriend Josh Carnes (who has a passion for running and has turned her into a club running advocate), her friends and family (who cheer her on in web postings) and her Island running roots.

“I began running in 7th grade and ran throughout high school but continued to do it when I had to, somewhat begrudgingly, train for other sports.” She learned the sport from Island coaches, Walter Brigham and also Cliff Clark, who “is still a running mentor of mine. He is great for advice with my own training and with ideas for workouts for my current high school cross country team” �” Andrea is an assistant coach at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Today she has a renewed sense of community within the Team in Training program. “I get to run with people who are all interested in forwarding the same mission: To not only help find a cure for blood cancers but to aid those going through treatment right now with financial support, love and cutting edge information and technology.

“Before each long run, someone shares a ‘mission moment’” �” a personal story about their connection to the disease. “It is very inspiring and those stories really help get you through the long miles.”

Her brother’s story is one that connects many Islanders to this cause.

“Christopher had been complaining about having a pain in his side from time to time for a few months, but none of us had any idea it might be something serious. Finally, it was my grandmother, Ethel Michalak who worked at the Reporter for many years, who finally took him to Dr. [Peter] Kelt and then on to Greenport Hospital for his initial diagnosis.

“I don’t remember much, except that the time frame from diagnosis to treatment moved very fast.” Driving to and from Stony Brook Hospital for treatments “became normal for my family.”

Chris went into remission around Christmastime 1995. The Make A Wish Foundation granted his request for a personal computer and a ride in a stretch limo to and from the ferry.

“We spent the holidays together with him and then I went back to Lake Placid.” A few months later, the cancer resurfaced, metastasizing in his brain. “I felt completely helpless. I couldn’t believe this was all happening to my little brother, a 12-year-old kid!” He became immobilized, lost his sight, slipped into a coma and died a few months later.

“I have carried a lot of guilt and a lot of grief the last 14 years for not being there for my brother in his time of need. However, thinking back about it now, I think it was probably easier for my parents to focus on Christopher with me being away.” Andrea wanted to “stick up for her younger brother” then, but that role was “completely taken away” by a “cruel disease,” she said.

Now she is preparing to fight that disease in honor of Christopher James Tehan, whom she hopes will be remembered as “the vibrant young man he was.”

“He was an avid golfer and a great baseball player. He would talk for hours about the horseback riding lessons he took at Hampshire Farms. … Everyone who knew him loved him, and through this whole ordeal he taught us to really live life to the fullest.”

“I have had so many people donate to me who have been touched by my brother’s life in some way or who have a connection with the cause,” Tehan commented. “I feel like my running is doing something positive not just for me, but for other people affected by cancer.”