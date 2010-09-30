Plant & Sing Arts & Food Festival

The following is an abbreviated summary of events open to the community that will be held at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm over the Columbus Day weekend. For detailed information, ticket prices where applicable and parking directions, contact brownpapertickets.com and search for Sylvester Manor.

Friday, October 8

• Community Barn Dance with live music by the Gawler Family, Havens House Barn, 7 p.m.

• Community Food Story Slam, great food stories told at the Havens House Barn, 9:30 p.m. (Submit your own story ideas, no more than 5 minutes long, to plantandsing@gmail.com.)

Saturday, October 9

• Sunrise Yoga, Windmill Field, 7 a.m.

• Sweet Potato Harvest, Windmill Field, 9 a.m. to 12 noon with free lunch for volunteers.

• Windmill-themed modern dance, Windmill Field, 1 p.m.

Afternoon events on the manor lawn, beginning at 2 p.m.; obtain one pass for all activities.

• Children’s tent with arts and crafts and a puppet show at 3 p.m.

• Food for sale from local vendors; mulled cider

• New and traditional acoustic music by several music groups, performing on the hour from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Poems and readings about food and place, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

• Staged reading of Thorton Wilder one-act, “Happy Journey,” 6 p.m.

• One-man show by Bill Persky, sitcom writer, 6:30 p.m.

• Pop & Sing garlic shucking, learning worksongs around the fire with Bennett Konesni, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

• Sunrise Yoga, Windmill Field, 7 a.m.

• Garlic planting and work songs, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon with free lunch for volunteers