Planning commission to meet here

The Suffolk County Planning Commission is meeting on Shelter Island next week.

On Wednesday, October 6, at noon the regular monthly meeting of commissioners from all Suffolk County towns will be held at Town Hall.

The commission reviews zoning actions and site plans for projects near county roads, and recommends land use and planning polices to municipalities. It is also responsible for keeping the county’s Comprehensive Plan up to date.

Linda Holmes is Shelter Island’s representative to the commission, which is chaired this year by David Calone of the Town of Babylon. Ms. Holmes said that a bus tour of the Island is planned for the commission prior to their meeting.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will be the guest speaker.