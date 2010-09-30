Pay for subs vs. sports

To the Editor:

I find it very interesting that our School Board pays more per hour to be an athletic chaperone or timekeeper than they do for a certified substitute teacher ($86 for one game or $132 for two consecutive games versus $110 for the day).

Why are we paying for faculty chaperones and timekeepers? I remember when the faculty went to athletic events just to show their support to the kids.

Teachers today certainly don’t need the money, and I bet the superintendent/principal could find volunteers among parents and townspeople if teachers refuse to do it without pay. Maybe they could even budget a few of the dollars they save to supply water at the bench instead of having the kids run down the hall for a drink during their games.

I would think that since our teachers are paid higher than many of the surrounding districts that things like club advisors, jazz band and select choir would be included in their job description. Again, if they refuse to do it without pay, then shouldn’t these extra jobs be available to the general public?

I hope that the School Board gets the teachers off the dole in the next contract.

GAIL DRAPER

SHELTER ISLAND