Reality comes slowly

to drug tracking effort

Natalie’s Law was adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature in 2008 to establish a county-wide heroin activity alert program, its purpose to “provide parents, schools and the wider community with a valuable resource to help prevent our county’s youth from falling prey to this deadly drug.”

The legislature directed the Suffolk County Police to allow public access to heroin arrest data. It was posted online through a map that shows the location and frequency of arrests and that, until recently, showed none of the many heroin busts in eastern Suffolk County.

Slowly, the East End towns are coming online. The first was Riverhead, but now Shelter Island and areas in western Southampton Town are on the map. This public awareness tool no longer sends the message that heroin ends at the Brookhaven border. But it’s a long way from reflecting the reality of the drug’s encroachment into the lives of East End residents.

The map does not show any arrests for Southold and East Hampton towns. It gives no hint of the 20-arrest heroin sweep last May, touted widely by the county District Attorney’s office and the East End Drug Task Force. That bust included a Greenport arrest in which 250 bags of heroin were found in a house less than 500 feet from the Porters’ football field.

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read doesn’t think the Natalie’s Law map is a particularly useful tool in combatting heroin use. Until it reflects the reality on the ground and in local police blotters, we would have to agree.

Geothermal law redux

Recent letters to the editor have questioned the wisdom of a town ban on geothermal systems, which transfer heat from the earth to houses and vice versa.

These systems are an important, accessible alternative energy source for many homeowners.

Unfortunately, the two types of systems commonly installed on Long Island could threaten Shelter Island’s sole source aquifer. Open-loop systems pull precious drinking water from the aquifer, and closed-loop systems sink multiple wells hundreds of feet deep, possibly penetrating the clay layer that separates our aquifer’s fresh water from saltwater below.

A third variety