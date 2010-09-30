October activities for seniors

Cinema 114: Wednesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s previews in your October 7 Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation of $3. Call 749-0291 (extension 2104) to reserve.

Free Flu Shots: Tuesday, October 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059 for further information. See the Senior Bulletin Board in the October 14 issue of our Reporter for important details.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, October 21, at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes. $2 per game. Call Bob at 749-1931 for information.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: Important organizational meeting Wednesday, October 20 at noon in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Bring a sandwich and a mug.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday classes, $5 fee, continue through October 29. Monday classes, free, continue through October 25. All classes at the Senior Activity Center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information call 749-1059.