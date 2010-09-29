Mustangs trample Porters on Greenport gridiron

Mount Sinai Mustangs Coach Vinnie Ammirato knows that on any given Friday or Saturday his football team can be a good one.

“I don’t think this team realizes how great they can be,” he said.

They showed that greatness during an offensive awakening against the Greenport/Southold/Mattituck/Shelter Island Porters on Friday night. Austin Kay threw two first-half touchdown passes and Peter Natale ran for two touchdowns as Mount Sinai pulled away to a 41-13 win at Greenport High School’s Dorrie Jackson Memorial Field.

Fourth-seeded Mount Sinai (2-1 in Suffolk County Division IV) scored 28 straight points after an early 7-7 tie to take a 35-7 lead by halftime.

It was good tonic for an offense that was shut out, 6-0, a week earlier by the Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms.

“When we click, good things happen,” Morales said. “We watched the film on [the Porters], and they looked like a tough team, so we came out and showed how Mount Sinai can play.”

Last year Mount Sinai won a division quarterfinal against the Hampton Bays Baymen, and that was with a younger team.

“We’re more physical, we’re a year older,” Ammirato said. This year’s roster is rich with 17 seniors.

“It’s hard to play catch-up against a team like that,” Porters Coach Jack Martilotta said.

The game got off to a wild start. Before the first tackle was made, the score was already 7-7.

After receiving Tremayne Hansen’s kickoff, Mount Sinai’s Ben Sanchez returned it untouched, 80 yards for a touchdown.

But the Porters (1-2) replied on their first play from scrimmage with a touchdown of their own. A swing pass from Mike Mangiamele set up Yianni Rauseo for an 80-yard touchdown reception in which he sped untouched down the right side.

But then the game slipped away from the eighth-seeded Porters, who had lost a pair of two-way starters in Tomasz Filipkowski and Tyler McNeil to injury. The Porters turned the ball over four times, including a pair of interceptions by Andrew Zacchino.

The Porters didn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter, when Ryan Malone bulled forward into the end zone from three yards out.

“It was a really disappointing loss,” said Porters outside linebacker/wide receiver Taylor Lindsay, who was involved in ten tackles, four unassisted. “I mean, I really expected us to come out here and win. What we’re missing is heart … We need people to keep their heads up for the whole game.”

Malone made nine tackles and assisted on two others. Teammate Christian Napolitano recorded seven tackles, assisted on another and recovered a fumble.

The final score was almost identical to the 43-7 season-opening loss the Porters suffered at the hands of the number two seed Babylon Panthers.

“Those are the best teams in the league, and we have to strive to be at that level,” Martilotta said. “They have more depth, and that’s obvious. We’ll get there. It’s going to take time.”