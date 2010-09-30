LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
PUBLIC NOTICE
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Name: JAMSFAB, LLC
Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 08/13/2010
Office location: County of Suffolk
Purpose: any and all lawful activities.
Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:
PO Box 3044
Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965
2565-6T 9/16, 23, 30; 10/7, 14, 21