JV and varsity Indians conquer all as winning season charges on

Mackenzie Needham gets under the ball with support from Kelsey McGayhey. Coach Cindy Belt called Needham a “defensive dynamo.”

And then there were seven. A coach never wants to see an athlete go down with an injury, especially if it removes a key starter from the line-up. And certainly the last thing that is needed is to have another player on an already thin squad get injured in the very next match. Yet the Shelter Island varsity volleyball team faced that dilemma, bonded together and emerged with their league record untarnished.

During the quarterfinals of Saturday’s Eastport-South Manor tournament, setter Haley Willumsen landed badly after a jump set and sprained her ankle. Saverina Chicka, who has started to hit her stride as a middle hitter and blocker, turned her ankle during Monday’s Stony Brook match. But through the adversity, the team has soldiered on, relying on versatility, determination and solid support from one another.

VARSITY TOUGH IN TOURNEY

It has been a busy week for volleyball. The team faced Pierson on September 22 and came away with a win, despite dropping a set while trying out an alternative line-up. On Saturday, the girls played in the competitive Eastport-South Manor tournament, facing some extremely difficult competition.

The girls’ goals for the tournament were to see tougher competition than they do in League 8, play as well as they could, and hopefully advance from pool play to the playoffs. And they did, while turning some heads along the way. The only Class D squad in the gym, the little team with the big heart beat Patchogue-Medford 2-0, held its own against powerhouse AA Massapequa, gave the host (and League 5 leaders) Eastport-South Manor a good run, and split with Riverhead.

In the quarterfinals they faced Bay Shore and were tied 20-20 when Haley went down with a sprained ankle. Katy Binder, who has been our alternative setter this year, was thrust into the hot seat, and despite having never run the court on her own before, she helped the blue and grey to a very respectable finish.

On Monday, September 27, the home team faced the Stony Brook School, a Class D rival that was also 3-0 in the league. The Bears have been troublesome in the past, always managing to grab at least one game of the match.

Alexis Gibbs, who has played middle hitter this season, is newly recovered from a nagging back problem. With Willumsen out, she was tapped to revive her JV role as setter, along with Binder. That put Chicka at middle hitter full time. Seniors Mackenzie Needham and Stephanie Vecchio were solid at outside hitter, while Dana Ramos held court in the back row as libero.

The team started tentatively, feeling its way through the new lineup. Kelsey McGayhey’s vocal leadership and big blocks sparked the team. Down 8-15, she combined with Vecchio to stuff the Bears’ biggest hitter, then got the ball and served 5 consecutive points, pulling the Indians back into the game. Slowly the blue and grey chipped away at the Stony Brook lead, finally grabbing a slim 25-23 victory.

The second set started with the squad feeling more confident, but a total of eight missed serves was too much to overcome, and the team dropped the set, 25-21, Stony Brook. The third game started slowly, with Stony Brook offense and Shelter Island mistakes leading to a 4-point deficit.

Needham was a defensive dynamo, sprinting the length of the court to get a touch on a sneaky cross court shot, and digging up several Bears hits. Chicka got a block, followed by a kill, sending Dana Ramos to the serving line. She served 11 points in a row, putting the game out of reach for the Bears, and despite Chicka’s injury, the Indians took the go-ahead set, 25-11.

Morgan McCarthy, who has played both outside and middle hitter this season, got her chance to start a varsity game as she filled in for Chicka. With Willumsen’s vocal encouragement from the bench, Vecchio’s leadership on offense, McCarthy’s blocking and Binder’s team-high 17 assists, the little team that could pulled out a 25-20 win and a match victory.

JUNIOR VARSITY GOES 4-0

The junior varsity girls certainly enjoy playing volleyball and working with each other. They won their September 22 match against Pierson-Bridgehampton, and brought that confidence to the Stony Brook match. During the 3-0 win against the Bears, the players commented that while it was fun to win in dominating fashion during the first set, what they really wanted was to play volleyball the right way �” with lots of volleys and hits and not just serving.

Brianna Rietvelt showed her improving serve in the first set, notching 2 aces at the start. Samantha Cappello tallied an assist as Tiearza Lawrence hit the ball strongly for the kill to go up 7-2. Shortly thereafter libero Jayme Clark stepped to the serving line, scoring 16 points in a row, 9 of them aces, sealing an uncontested 25-6 win.

The second game started with Logan Pendergrass getting the team out to a 5-0 lead. A period of 7 back-and-forth missed serves slowed the tempo of the game until Aterahme Lawrence showed great hustle and got the team playing again. Erin Colligan used her solid serve to put the team up by 10 at 19-9. Stony Brook wasn’t done yet, though, outscoring the blue and grey 10 to 6 in the latter portion of the set. In the end, Shelter Island prevailed, 25-19.

The confident squad started the third set slowly. Alexis Sulahian’s strong serves evened the score at 6-6, and the Indians never trailed again. T. Lawrence is beginning to get comfortable as a passer, hustling to put stray balls back on track. Corrine Mahoney showed some nice passing skills, allowing Melissa Ames to set Rietvelt up. Tara Sturges, noticeably improved in her sophomore year, aced a serve to bring the score to 20-14. A few points later Ames calmly served for the win.

Both teams now sport identical 4-0 league records. The varsity played Ross on Wednesday after the Reporter went to press, and both teams face the Royals in Port Jefferson tomorrow.