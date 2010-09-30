The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session of Justice Court.

Nicole M. Anderson of Hampton Bays was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a registration violation, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for Joseph S. Fichera of Rochester, New York, charged with a seatbelt violation; Xavier P. Maigan of San Francisco, California, speeding