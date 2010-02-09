ISLAND SCENES

The Shelter Island Hobos competed on August 14 in the Battle of the Books with other Suffolk County library teams at Stony Brook University. “We did well,” Youth Librarian Jennifer Blume said of her six-member team, who had practiced all summer fielding trivia questions from the eight books they were assigned to read. From the left: Mary Kate Derby, Caity Mulcahy, Felicity Williams, Katya Wolosoff, Macklin Lang and Quinn Hundgen.

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