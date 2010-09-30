ISLAND CALENDAR

EVENTS

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Running Club, Youth Center. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, 2 p.m.

Stories & More, ages 3+, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Youth Center, open evenings Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m, Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers, $5. Legion Hall.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

On the Teen Isle, “Iron Man 2,” Shelter Island Public Library, 4:45 p.m.

Historical Society Annual Dinner Meeting, Pridwin Hotel, 6 p.m. cocktails, 6:30 p.m. dinner. Tickets, $50. Reservations required; call 749-3236.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

Great Shelter Island Talent & Variety Show, Wesley Hall, Camp Quinipet, 7 p.m. Barbecue available at 5:30 p.m. Admission $5, family maximum $20.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

Women’s Community Club luncheon, meet the candidates for Town Justice, Fellowship Hall, Presbyterian Church, 12 noon.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

Plant & Sing Festival, Contra Dance with the Gawler Family, Havens House Barn, 7 p.m. $10 admission, $5 for students. Go to brownpapertickets.com.

Plant & Sing Festival, Food Story Slam, Havens House Barn, 9:30 p.m. $10, $5 for students. Go to brownpapertickets.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

Mashomack Point Paddle, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Nature Conservancy members, $35 kayaks, $20 canoes; non-members, $45 and $30 respectively. To reserve, call 749-1001.

Plant & Sing Festival, sunrise yoga, harvesting, concerts, children’s arts & crafts, readings, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sylvester Manor. Go to brownpapertickets.com for times, costs if any, locations and parking.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 1: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

October 4: Public Budget Information Meeting, Shelter Island Library, library lower level, 7 p.m.

October 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.