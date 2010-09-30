Grapes of Roth dinner

Michael Coles and Edie Landeck hosted one of the 10-mile dinners for the Harvest Event sponsored by the Wine Spectator to benefit the East End Hospice and Peconic Land Trust on September 24. Front row, from the left: Yvette DeBow-Salsedo, director of marketing at the Peconic Land Trust; Edie Landeck; and Dushy Roth, proprietor of the Grapes of Roth, the winery hosting the dinner. Back row, from the left: Joe Isidori, the chef for the evening, proprietor of the new South Fork Kitchen in Bridgehampton; Aldo Sohn, sommelier of Le Bernardin in New York City; and Michael Coles.