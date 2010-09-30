Glimpses of magic

There are the daily rituals and routines of school. Parent drop-offs, passing in the halls, lunch and recess, gym and classes in between. However, the first two weeks of school reminded me of the activities of the mind that are the essence of school and of most classrooms on a daily basis. Perhaps you can appreciate, just a little, the joy of watching these kinds of happenings in school each day:

• A 10th grader asking about perfection and, since it is unattainable, is the pursuit of it worth the effort.

• 7th graders, having learned their equivalent Spanish names, introducing themselves and a classmate to their Spanish teacher with their newly learned vocabulary.

• 9th graders in Global Studies forced, through a group activity, to come to the conclusion that without food and shelter, the chance to develop elements of an advanced civilization are slim to none.

• 10th graders reporting to the class on their favorite books read this summer, within a format that evaluated their connection to their audience as well as the ability to explain the plot, the characters and their favorite quote from the book.

• A kindergartner, after two fire drills in one morning, asking me not to have more than one drill a day. It was too disruptive to what the class was trying to do (not her word, but her message).

• 12th grade scientists separating the DNA of dragonflies (using equipment I’ve only seen on CSI).

• 8th graders already developing thesis statements for their Science Fair projects.

• New entrants to our school finding their way and making new friends and acquaintances.

• A 9th grader asking about the meaning of life and wondering about all of the suffering in this world.

• Several junior and senior girls helping a new teacher adjust to the traditions and culture of the school.

Each day I see random acts of kindness among kids and between adults and students. Of course, I was unhappy to face one case of hurtful language from one student to another, and whether intentional or unintentional, the point is that it hurt the affected student. School, like life, includes some people who really are trying to pursue perfection. Others sometimes see the need to share their hurt by hurting others. We pursue improvement.