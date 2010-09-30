For two-year terms

To the Editor:

The debate over two- versus four-year terms for supervisor and highway superintendent focuses on two separate issues. One, what motivated the Town Board to initiate a dialog regarding this change in view of minimal public support? Two, now that the change has been approved by the board (Supervisor Dougherty dissented) but can only be reversed with a “no” vote in the upcoming election, is this a good idea?

There seemed to be no public mandate at this time for addressing this issue or the ensuing debate, which makes the board’s determination to proceed with legislation adopting four-year terms surprising. The process has been time-consuming and divisive. Furthermore, if we are to place any credibility in the integrity of public hearings, most of the sentiment expressed at those hearings was in opposition both to making the change and to the method with which it was thrust upon the town. It appeared that the majority of the board was entrenched in its conclusion and that the public hearing was just a formality.

The process is now history. Let’s deal with the substance of the board’s decision. There are valid, if not compelling, arguments on both sides. However, most of the reasons for adopting the four-year term apply more appropriately to much larger communities. For example, the time devoted to campaigning is not onerous on Shelter Island when communication with the constituency is relatively easy and immediate.

The fact that an elected official in a key position has to come before the electorate every two years and account for his or her performance is a win/win. It provides a forum for voters to ask questions on a timely basis, and it gives the official, if reelected, the confidence that there is public support for the way the job is being conducted.

The need for a learning curve for a new official is inherent in almost any job, whether in the public or private sector. I welcome the opportunity to evaluate how a newly elected person is meeting the challenges of the job and to make a judgement on reelection sooner rather than later. This is particularly helpful in the case of the supervisor, who is the town’s chief financial officer. Waiting four years to remove a person who either is not equipped or not inclined to effectively manage the town budget is a formula for serious damage that is not easily reversed.

One of the attributes of a small community is the strength that voters possess to make officials answerable and to confront problems directly before they become insurmountable. In the final analysis, notwithstanding some of the benefits for a longer term, two years has been working well on Shelter Island and, at least for the foreseeable future, empowers voters rather than those elected by them.

DON BINDLER

SILVER BEACH