Flagpoles and funding on village agenda

In a brief meeting on Saturday, September 25, the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees reviewed a number of ongoing projects including the maintenance of Village Hall and its grounds.

The painting of the hall is complete and the roof repaired, Mayor Tim Hogue reported. Reseeding the lawn may be a project for this fall.

The next village project is painting the 65-foot steel-sectioned flagpole in front of Village Hall. The Northville Flagpole Company in Riverhead submitted a bid of $3,650